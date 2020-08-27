Firework ban law passes Albany County Law Committee

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Law Committee has voted 7-2 to ban the sale and use of “sparkling devices” previously excluded from a 2014 state-wide ban. The definition of “sparkling devices” includes ground based fireworks such as cylindrical or cone fountains and wooden sparkler/dipped sticks.

The ban was proposed after Police Departments across the region saw an increase in fireworks complaints in the months surrounding this year’s July 4th holiday.

The sparkling devices were legalized in 2016, but before introducing “Local Law H”, legislators said the fireworks had “caused more problems than anticipated.”

Under the new regulations, people caught setting off one of the prohibited fireworks could be fined up to $500. Selling or giving one of the prohibited devices to another person is now a Class D misdemeanor, and could see offenders fined up to $1,000 and facing 15 days in jail.

“These devices are far more powerful than originally envisioned. This has significantly affected the quality of life and safety of the residents of the County. While this Legislature cannot stop the conduct of all those using sparking devices irresponsibly, it can do its part to limit their ability to obtain these tools of nuisance.”

The bill was sponsored in July by legislator Matthew Peter, and quickly received backing from County Sheriff Craig Apple and Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan.

Albany County would opt out of the current State firework law when the new legislation takes effect.

The proposal will now go before the full Albany County Legislature for approval. If approved, the new law would be adopted on January 3, 2021.

LATEST STORIES