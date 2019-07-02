Firemen’s Association urging NYers to leave firework displays to the professionals

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Firemen’s Association of the State of New York wants people to leave Independence Day firework displays to the professionals rather than risking their safety.

According to a recent study, nearly 13,000 people were injured by fireworks in 2017, and 36 percent of those injuries were for children less than 15 years old.

New York only allows the sale and use of fireworks with less than 500 grams of gunpowder. Larger mortar-type fireworks are illegal in the state.

An Albany Medical Center spokeswoman says they see firework-related injuries such as burns, eye injuries and amputations around the Fourth of July.