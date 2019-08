GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Firefighters rushed to save pets trapped in a house fire on Tuesday.

The fire broke out around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday at a two-apartment building at 247 Bleecker St. and spread quickly. It caused serious damage to the building.

Gloversville firefighters and Fulton County EMS came to the rescue of two cats trapped inside and saved both their lives.

The pets were taken to Gloversville Animal Hospital for treatment.