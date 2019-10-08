Firefighters climb Corning Tower for September 11 heroes

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local organization paid tribute to the first responders who gave their lives on September 11.

Firefighters from across the Capital Region climbed the 84 floors of the Corning Tower Monday night for the 343 firefighters, 70 law enforcement officers, and eight EMTs that died on the morning of September 11, 2001.

Most of the climbers wore full gear as they made their way to the top.

At the top, the firefighters rang a bell and read a name of someone who lost their life that day.