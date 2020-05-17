Firefighters battle blaze on West Van Vechten Street in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A house fire that broke out around 11 a.m. in Albany left several people without a home on Saturday.

Of the West Van Vechten Street fire, Chief Craig Wickham says it started in the attic of the two-and-a-half story, wood-framed building. “There was a chance of the fire affecting other houses,” Wickham says, “but the crews gave it their all and prevented the fire to spread to the other building. So, we are only worried about the main fire building right now.”

Firefighters found heavy fire in the back of the home, and smoke could be seen blocks away. At one point, the roof partially collapsed in the rear of the building.

Everyone made it out of the building, though minor burn injuries were addressed on the scene. The local American Red Cross chapter say their volunteers gave emergency assistance to four people after the multi-family fire.

Resident Natasha Hall says she smelled the smoke and ran outside. “I have nothing,” she says, staring toward the home as firefighters douse it from atop their ladder truck. “I have nothing, and I honestly don’t really know how to feel anymore. I’m just watching my stuff, and saying goodbye”

Fire officials continue the investigation into the cause of the fire.

LATEST STORIES