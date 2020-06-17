1  of  2
Breaking News
Exclusive Interview: Trump considering ‘dramatic’ stimulus plan, not worried about second wave of coronavirus School Budget Vote results

Fire forces local deli to stay closed during Phase Three

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local restaurant, looking forward to reopening in Phase Three, will now have to stay closed following a fire earlier this week.  

Fire crews were called to a fire at Dragon Garden Takeout in Shaker Pine Plaza Monday evening.

As a result, two businesses located next door were hit with smoke and water damage. One of the businesses included Martini’s Deli. 

Martini’s Deli had been closed since March and was planning to reopen for Phase Three. The deli is now hoping to start over and reopen in the fall. 

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Father’s Day Pictures

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak