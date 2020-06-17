Fire forces local deli to stay closed during Phase Three

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local restaurant, looking forward to reopening in Phase Three, will now have to stay closed following a fire earlier this week.

Fire crews were called to a fire at Dragon Garden Takeout in Shaker Pine Plaza Monday evening.

As a result, two businesses located next door were hit with smoke and water damage. One of the businesses included Martini’s Deli.

Martini’s Deli had been closed since March and was planning to reopen for Phase Three. The deli is now hoping to start over and reopen in the fall.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES