Fire destroys Lake View Inn in Summit

Posted: / Updated:

SUMMIT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Lake View Inn in Schoharie County has reportedly burned down.

Viewer Holly Townson sent NEWS10 ABC photos that appear to show the building is a total loss.

No reports on any injuries or an assessment on the extent of the damage.

