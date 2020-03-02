Fire destroys Lake View Inn in Summit

SUMMIT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Lake View Inn in Schoharie County has reportedly burned down.
Viewer Holly Townson sent NEWS10 ABC photos that appear to show the building is a total loss.
No reports on any injuries or an assessment on the extent of the damage.
LATEST STORIES:
- Skidmore wins Active Minds Healthy Campus Award
- Virginia lawmakers say they want to trust polling security ahead of Super Tuesday
- City of Troy warns of Wednesday to Friday road closures
- Chris Matthews retires from MSNBC, cites comments to women
- RPI men’s basketball earns NCAA tournament bit