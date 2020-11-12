Fire crews battle industrial fire in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews responded to the scene of a large fire at an industrial building in Glens Falls Thursday night.

The call for the fire came in just after 7 p.m. Thursday. The Glens Falls fire chief said heavy smoke and flames came from the building.

At least four other departments responded to the five-alarm fire, and it took crews about one hour to put out.

The fire is believed to have started in a janitorial linen room in the center of the building and was likely caused by spontaneous combustion materials, which happened to be caught on surveillance cameras inside the building.

The fire chief said that video will help them with the investigation.

He added one person was inside the building at the time, but they were able to get out safely.

The investigation is ongoing.