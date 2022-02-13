PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Around 2:30 a.m. on February 13, the Pittsfield Fire Department responded to 9 Hawthorne Avenue for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival a growing fire was found inside the enclosed front porch, which was extinguished.

There were no fire or civilian injuries associated with this fire call. Origin and cause investigation is being conducted by the Pittsfield Fire Department Fire Investigation Unit.

Damage was limited to the front porch area and is estimated at $1,000.