Fire breaks out at restaurant in Colonie shopping plaza

A fire broke out at the Dragon Garden restaurant in Colonie on Monday, June 15, 2020. (NEWS10)

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fire crews battled a two-alarm fire in Colonie Monday evening at the Shaker Pine Plaza.

The Midway Fire Department Chief said they were called to the plaza around 7:30 p.m. Monday. They said the fire started at the Dragon Garden Takeout.

Crews were battled the fire for about 30 minutes. The restaurant was open at the time, but no one was injured.

“Unfortunately, we don’t really know the cause, so it’s hard to say what they could or could not have done differently, but once we figure that out, we will know better,” Midway Fire Chief Robert Samons said.

The business next door that was preparing to reopen is now facing water and smoke damage.