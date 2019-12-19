Finding that perfect last minute gift

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re thinking about any last minute gifts for that special someone, there’s one thing you can never go wrong with.

A day at the spa! We all know the holiday season can be stressful, so a massage sounds pretty good, right?

Complexions Spa has been around for 30 years and uses 100 percent natural organic products to give your skin the best of the best.

They have holiday packages and custom gift cards available giving that special someone the option between any one of their services from body wraps to facials and different types of massages.

And to make sure that proper care translates to your home, they’ve got you covered to create a healthy, body, mind and spirit.

“So many of us are really busy; we don’t take time to really relax and take a moment to distress,” Complexions Spa owner Denise Dubois said. “So what we have are very comfy robes; we have a wonderful candle. There’s warmers that are filled with lavender that you can heat up in the microwave and wrap it around to get all cozy. And a face mask, but we really have so many different options, we can customize any type of basket for you.”

Get them while you can. The spa is located in Albany and Saratoga Springs. They are open seven days a week.