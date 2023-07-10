ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Searching for a new job opportunity? On July 12, job seekers can head to the Holiday Inn Express & Conference Center at 400 Old Loudon Road to meet with more than 100 recruiters at the Albany Job Fair.

Many recruiters offer same-day hiring with positions starting the next day. Attendees are encouraged to send their resumes to all recruiters at Resumes@AlbanyJobFair.com. For those who cannot attend the job fair in person, recruiters are accepting online applications.

Free parking is available on-site. Holiday Inn Express & Conference Center is located on the CDTA Bus Route #182 for those commuting.