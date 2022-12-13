Each day, ornaments will be hidden in businesses, parks, and public spaces.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Through December 23, the Downtown Albany Business Improvement District will be hiding limited edition “Downtown is Pawsome” ornaments around downtown Albany. The ornaments feature artwork from Tamara DeMartino, Cara Hanley, Kimberly Schaller, and Liz Zunon.

Each day, ornaments will be hidden in businesses, parks, and public spaces. Anyone who finds an ornament may take it home as a souvenir. The BID encourages those who find ornaments to post a picture on social media and tag the Downtown Albany BID.