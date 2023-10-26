ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lake George Polar Plunge benefitting the Special Olympics NY, is less than a month away on November 18th. Organizers say right now fundraising is far short of the goal.

In the Capital District there are 4,000 athletes who are part of Special Olympics NY. Participants will be “freezin’ for a reason” after they raise money from family and friends and then splash into the frigid water in Lake George.

The goal is to raise $180,000 this year, but so far only $55,000 has been raised. All of the money raised helps provide year round sports training, competitions, leadership, health, and inclusion programs like unified sports for individuals with intellectual disabilities in the Capital Region.

Chris Hughes, the Special Olympics NY Development Director and local athlete, Tom Mooney, the Special Olympics USA gold medalist, joined NEWS10 ABC’s Christina Arangio in studio Thursday morning to share what people can do to help in the final push to raise funds.