LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Sgt. Major Joe Marino has served nearly 40 years, but in his civilian life he has spent 33 years working with the New York Army National Guard. Now it’s time to retire from that job. His co-workers had a surprise waiting for him today. A final flight on board a UH-77, not one of the many helicopters he worked on over his long career, ironically.