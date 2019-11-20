Final day of SPAC Rock ‘n Roll Revolution

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s a blast from the musical past and the final day of a 10-week tour to Capital Region school districts.

Directed by the Saratoga Performing Arts Dance Residency, they spent continuous days traveling to teach the youth the importance of the arts.

This year’s theme was Rock n Roll Revolution, which explored music from the 1950s to the 1980s. Students from Pashley Elementary in Schenectady learned the tunes from Elvis, The Beatles, Tina Turner, Journey and many other groups.

But the most important thing they learned will go beyond the dance floor.

“We see a lot of learners, especially the ones that learn better when they’re on their feet and active really stepping up in the dance classes, and it translates into other areas of their learning, which can be so powerful,” SPAC Senior Dir. of Education Dennis Moench said. “Do you want them walking away feel confident in themselves and good about what they did today? If that translates and continues into dance, then that’s fantastic.”

The big performance for Pashley Elementary was at 7 p.m. Wednesday.