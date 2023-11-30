ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kenneth Frodyma Jr., 40, of Feura Bush, pleaded guilty to second-degree grand larceny on Monday. Frodyma is accused of stealing $1.29M from the Polish American Citizens Club, where he served as the financial secretary and treasurer.

The indictment alleges that he wrote unauthorized checks and made cash withdrawals between August 11, 2017, and December 1. Sentencing has been adjourned for a year to allow for the defendant to pay restitution.

Frodyma was sentenced on his own recognizance. He faces four to twelve years in prison.