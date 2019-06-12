Ferrellgas reaches settlement with NY Attorney General’s office over heating fuel shortage

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Were you one of the many Capital Region customers affected by the Ferrellgas shortage in late 2017 through 2018? Thanks to a new settlement, you may be eligible for compensation.

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday announced a settlement with Ferrellgas Partners LP. In late December 2017 through early January 2018, Ferrellgas struggled to keep up with customer demand as a record-breaking cold snap bore down on the Northeast. Many customers, some elderly or living in homes with young children, ran out of heating fuel, or were forced to turn down their thermostats to conserve fuel while waiting for delivery from Ferrellgas.

“Ferrellgas’s failure to service its customers not only caused many New Yorkers to bear freezing temperatures inside their own homes during a week of below-zero temperatures,” said Attorney General Letitia James. “But caused untold hardship that reverberated throughout the Capital Region.”

The attorney general says Ferrellgas has taken, or plans to take several steps to ensure such a shortage does not occur again, including:

Increasing its fuel storage capacity in the New York area from 90,000 to 210,000 gallons ;

; Expanding its customer service operation at their Johnstown location;

Adding additional trucks to ship fuel to its storage tanks; and

Adding three additional trucks to deliver fuel to residential homes.

The settlement also requires Ferrellgas to compensate customers affected by the shortage in one of several ways. Customers who experienced a disruption in service by be eligible for either a $200 fuel credit or a $100 cash payment. The company has also agreed to reimburse customers for expenses related to the shortage, including the purchase of space heaters or other heating devices. The company will also pay $75,000 in costs to the attorney general’s office.

Consumers who believe they may be entitled to compensation due to a disruption in their fuel supply may file a complaint online or call 1-800-771-7755. Consumers who are eligible for compensation should receive a letter from Ferrellgas within 90 days.