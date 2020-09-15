Female pilots to conduct flyover in honor of WWII Women Air Force Service Pilots member

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Female pilots from New York and New Jersey will flyover the Eddy Village Green in Cohoes on Tuesday to honor a World War II veteran.

The flyover will honor Lillian Yonally, who was a WWII WASP, or Women Air Force Service Pilots. Now she lives at the Eddy Village Green.

Pilots from the vintage aviation group known as The Ninety-Nines will be conducting the flyover. One of the pilots said the event is important to remember the country’s past.

“Its very important to remember those people who gave so much for our freedoms; for our liberties; for our ability to live the way we do. It’s very important to honor that and remember that.”

The flyover will take place between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

