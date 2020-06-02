Female-owned fitness studios in Capital Region band together to reopen

Breaking News
(NEWS10) – Boutique fitness studios in the Capital Region are banding together to try to reopen sooner rather than later. The female-owned small businesses don’t want to wait until Phase 4 to reopen.

The Hot Yoga Spot, Girl Fight Fitness, Revolution Spin and others, like Hit with Britt, are sticking together to try to have their voices heard.

They’ve been working since early April to have their reopen plans approved by county executives and the state, but they haven’t gotten a straight answer.

Right now, the fitness studios are categorized with gyms and other recreational activities set to reopen in Phase 4, but they say that’s not fair. With the plans they’ve created and re-imagined studio spaces, they believe they can open tomorrow in a safer manner than most essential businesses currently operating.

The small business owners say they run the risk of closing forever if they don’t open soon.

