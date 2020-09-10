Sisterhood between business owners develop as they fight to stay open during pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As about 60 percent of restaurants nation-wide have shut down as a result of the pandemic, a group of six competing female restaurant owners in downtown Albany are dropping the competition to help each other out.

“I remember just crying and saying, ‘Will we be able to make it? What does this look like? I just had this feeling that it wasn’t going to just go away,” said The Hollow Bar and Kitchen Owner Dora Philip.

The sisterhood developed after a group chat was created by McGeary’s owner Tess Collins.

The chat became a spot where the women can share ideas and tips to not only navigate reopening their businesses, but to stay open.

This as 57,000 restaurants across the nation have closed since the beginning of the pandemic. The ones that have stayed open have seen their revenue decimated.

“We’re all really one pay check from losing our businesses, but look at us all in this room together just really trying to help each other out,” Collins said.

The group shares with each other how to apply for loans and what they need to do to follow the latest government guidelines. They also promote each other businesses. Most importantly, they have a shoulder to lean on.

“Everybody has their days, their good, their bad. And we all know it. I could walk down the street and see Jess and ‘I’m like whoop, time out. What going on?'” said Dawn’s Victory Sports Cafe Owner Dawn Lynch.

Each of the owners said they take what may come day-by-day, but it’s the passion for the business and their new found friendships that make the days a little easier.

“I know I’m going to rise out of the ashes, but it’s because of having this community,” Philip said.

