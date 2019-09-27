Felony Lane Gang member charged with forging checks

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Felony Lane Gang member was arrested in connection to stolen checks taken from vehicles in Saratoga Springs.

New York State Police said two fraudulent checks were cashed on August 16 by 37-year-old Andria Alukonis, of Gloversville, at the Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union from separate accounts. Both amounts were at least $2,000.

On Tuesday, Alukonis was located in Dutchess County and arrested by state police.

Alukonis was charged with two counts of Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree, Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, and Identity Theft in the First Dgree, all class D felonies.

She is due back in court on October 3.

Police remind everyone that the Felony Lane Gang is active in the Hudson Valley and reminds you to not leave any valuable in your car.