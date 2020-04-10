Federal investigation underway into veteran deaths at Mass. nursing home

HOLYOKE, Mass. (NEWS10) — An investigation is underway at a nursing home for veterans in Massachusetts after several residents died.
The investigation will look into the Soldier’s Home in Holyoke, near Springfield, and whether they failed to provide adequate medical care during the coronavirus pandemic.
As of Thursday night, the death toll at the nursing home was 32.
