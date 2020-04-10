Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Federal investigation underway into veteran deaths at Mass. nursing home

Local
Posted: / Updated:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (NEWS10) — An investigation is underway at a nursing home for veterans in Massachusetts after several residents died.

The investigation will look into the Soldier’s Home in Holyoke, near Springfield, and whether they failed to provide adequate medical care during the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Thursday night, the death toll at the nursing home was 32.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak