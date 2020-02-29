Federal charges brought against suspect in North Greenbush shots fired incident

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A suspect is in custody and facing federal charges after allegedly pulling out an assault rifle and shooting at another person.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was brought in to investigate because of the rifle involved.

North Greenbush police said there was a group of people in vehicles and on ATVs on River Road. Police said an argument got out of hand, and someone pulled out a rifle and shot at someone.

No one was hit, and everyone left the scene by the time police arrived.

There was video that was turned over to North Greenbush police, which helped them track down the suspect.

The motive for the incident is not clear. Further charges against against the person arrested or other suspects may occur as the investigation continues.

