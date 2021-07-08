Federal charges brought against local suspects as authorities focus on guns

A sign outside the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice building in Washington on May 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Justice announced Thursday that six individuals recently arrested on local gun charges are now facing federal charges too. This comes as part of an intensified focus on gun crimes.

The individuals were all arrested within the past month for illegally possessing firearms and ammunition in the Capital Region. These are all separate cases brought together in a larger effort to direct more resources to gun crime prosecutions statewide.

According to acting U.S. Attorney Antoinette Bacon, they are: