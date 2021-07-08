Federal charges brought against local suspects as authorities focus on guns

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Justice announced Thursday that six individuals recently arrested on local gun charges are now facing federal charges too. This comes as part of an intensified focus on gun crimes.
The individuals were all arrested within the past month for illegally possessing firearms and ammunition in the Capital Region. These are all separate cases brought together in a larger effort to direct more resources to gun crime prosecutions statewide.
According to acting U.S. Attorney Antoinette Bacon, they are:
- Thomas Hendricks, 39, of Schenectady: Arrested on federal charges for unlawfully possessing a firearm as a felon.
- Duquan Mcleod, 31, of Rockingham, North Carolina: Indicted for unlawfully possessing a firearm as a felon
- Justin Micheli, 33, of Schodack: Indicted for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, possessing a firearm as a felon, and possessing and intending to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine
- Leonard Samuels, 38, of Schenectady: Indicted for unlawfully possessing a firearm as a felon
- Frankie Rios, 40, of Troy: Indicted for unlawfully possessing a firearm as a felon and possessing and intending to distribute cocaine and 28 grams or more of cocaine base
- Mikal Smith, 27, of Albany: Indicted for unlawfully possessing 20 rounds of ammunition as a felon and possessing and intending to distribute cocaine