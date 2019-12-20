Fed up with FedEx as holiday nears and gifts are still missing

MANCHESTER, Vt. (NEWS10) — There are only four days left to get packages delivered in time to make it underneath the Christmas tree. One of Santa’s shipping methods appears to be jammed up, and a local mother fears her daughter’s doll will not make it in time.

Rachel told NEWS10 ABC that while she fully understands there are bigger issues in the world and that the holidays come with headaches, she’s just really starting to get fed up with FedEx. She said for a massive corporation that specializes in shipping and delivery, they should have a better plan for this time of year.

She’s now out with a plea to free “Willa,” the American Girl Doll that Santa ordered for her 9-year-old daughter. It’s currently stranded at the East Greenbush distribution center.

She made the purchase on November 29 with an expected delivery date of December 18. She was notified in early December that it had been shipped out from Texas.

On Monday, it had reached Middletown, Conn., and then eventually made its way to Syracuse. On Wednesday, it had reached East Greenbush. Rachel, who lives in Manchester, Vt., said it’s now two days post-delivery date and not only is there no sign of Willa, but the tracking data has also come to a halt.

“There was no longer a delivery date. It said pending and the shipping company will update you when a delivery date is available,” said Rachel.

She has tried calling FedEx but continues to hit dead ends and is unable to speak with anyone in the East Greenbush facility.

“Today I was told that they’re too busy and the person was not allowed to connect me to a supervisor,” she said.

Rachel asked if she could pick up the package herself.

“They say no, you can’t do that.”

The doll was custom made down to the eyes, hair color, outfit and name, so she’s also unable to go pick it up in a store.

“This is what little girls dream of and think Santa will deliver it,” said Rachel.

NEWS10 was able to get in contact with someone from FedEx Media Relations. We shared with them Rachel’s frustrations and passed along her tracking number and contact information. They followed up with this e-mail: “Thank you for your call today. I have referred these tracking numbers to our customer service team so they can work to resolve this issue.”

They went on to acknowledge that Rachel is certainly not alone.

“FedEx continues to experience historic package volumes as holiday shipping deadlines are upon us. We appreciate our customers’ patience as we work closely with our local service providers to implement contingencies, such as securing additional resources, to ensure holiday deliveries are made as soon as possible.”

Rachel said she is now preparing herself to explain to her nine-year-old where in the world Willa could be.

“She’ll be disappointed,” said Rachel.