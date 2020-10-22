Feces sent to local State Assembly candidate’s home

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are investigating an incident after a package filled with feces was delivered to a New York State Assembly candidate’s home.

David Catalfamo and his wife Jessica said they received the package on Wednesday and they’re taking the matter seriously.

“I was just horrified by it. I can’t believe someone would do that,” Jessica said. “I feel like people are very angry right now, but I would never expect something like that, and I took it as a personal threat,” Jessica added.

The Catalfamo’s have called on competitor Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner to condemn the actions.

“This type of behavior really has no business in our politics,” Jessica said.

“Whoever the person is who did this, you should be ashamed. You should be ashamed of yourself. This is not the way Americans behave toward one another,” Woerner said.

The incumbent discussed the vitriol of this campaign season and how it’s the worst she’s seen.

“This exemplifies the lowest form of politics and frankly it just is completely inappropriate,” Woerner said.

“First you get your emails of people who don’t like what you’re saying, then you get phone calls — you get stuff mailed to your house, and none of it’s right, that’s just over the line when it’s getting to your family,” David said.

The package comes from a website that sends feces and promises not to disclose its sender. The Catalfamo’s said the police are subpoenaing the website. Th family urges the person or people responsible to come forward before they’re caught.

“If somebody came forward and apologized that would be fine. There would be no need to press charges, but if they end being subpoenaed and brought in, then they should have charges pressed against them.” David said.

The responsible party could be charged with criminal harassment if caught which is a misdemeanor.

LATEST STORIES