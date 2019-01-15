February SNAP benefits being issued early in New York due to government shutdown

NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 10: Kethia Dorelus a social worker with the Cooperative Feeding Program displays a Federal food stamps card that is used to purchase food on February 10, 2011 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Recent statistics show that nationwide, one in seven Americans receives help from the Federal government with buying food. The food […]

The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance announced that most recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive their full February benefits early, due to the ongoing federal government shutdown. Current SNAP recipients may receive their February benefits by Thursday, January 17.

Most recipients will receive their entire February benefit early, so it is important for SNAP recipients to budget accordingly considering the uncertainty caused by the federal shutdown.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has instructed states to issue full February benefits early. This not an “extra” or “bonus” benefit and households will not receive a second benefit for the month of February.

Current SNAP recipients, due to receive February benefits, who do not receive their benefits as part of the early issuance, will receive them on February 1.

