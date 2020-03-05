Feasibility study to be conducted for potential new Albany Airport hotel

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Airport Authority announced they will conduct a feasibility study to figure out the possibility of constructing a new hotel on Airport property.

“Today’s travelers are seeking overnight lodging in close proximity to airport terminals and parking,” said Mr. Calderone. “An on-site brand-named hotel would provide convenient access to the terminal while offering meeting rooms and a high-end restaurant to meet the needs of our region’s business and leisure travelers.”

The Airport Authority will start by evaluating the qualifications of potential professional firms to conduct the survey. The goal is to make sure the new hotel connects directly to the airport terminal and parking facilities.

The feasibility study will look at possible ownership structure including management contractors and ground lease options.

The final design of a new hotel could include single rooms, suites, and accommodations for long-term stays.

Over the past decade, the Albany International Airport has grown and expanded with annual passenger traffic nearing 3-million arrivals and departures. Ultra low-fare carriers have been added as well including Allegiant and Frontier.

An on-site hotel would add convenience for travelers that have to travel long distances before catching an early morning flight.

If plans are approved by the Authority, the hotel would be located in Airport Property on the north side of Albany-Shaker Road. The Airport Authority leases the land from Albany County. Construction would require approval from the Albany County Legislature.

