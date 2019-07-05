FDA: Salmonella outbreak linked to pig ear dog treats

(NEWS10) — A serious warning for pet owners: the CDC and the FDA are investigating an outbreak of salmonella infections linked to contact with pig ear dog treats.

The FDA says salmonella discovered in the pig ear treats can actually infect people as well as their pets, either from handling the treats directly, or from coming into contact with a dog once it has become ill.

Retailer “Pet Supplies Plus” has recalled bulk pig ear treats sold individually in open bins, though none of the cases of illness have been confirmed to be a result of purchasing the treats from Pet Supplies Plus. Bulk pig ears were distributed to Pet Supplies Plus stores in AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MN, MO, NC, NE, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VA, WI and WV.

So far, 45 people in 13 states have been diagnosed with salmonella-related illness. Though usually associated with stomach issues and fever, salmonella can also occasionally cause more serious symptoms including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms.

Consumers who have purchased bulk pig ears should discontinue use of the product and discard it.

For more information visit: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/pet-supplies-plus-issues-consumer-advisory-bulk-pig-ear-product-fda-investigating-contaminated-pig