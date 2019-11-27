FBI warns consumers of top holiday scams

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With Black Friday and Cyber Monday days away, the FBI is warning consumers to pay close attention when making holiday purchases.

Gift card scams, robo calls, pop ups online and more are awaiting unsuspecting consumers.

FBI Agent Marc Smith said if you fall victim to a scam, call your bank and local police department, but also be sure to make a formal complaint with the FBI.

“Every piece of data that gets entered into there can move the needle to help current investigations and also prevent further victimization,” Smith said.

One of the top scams Smith said he sees are robo calls. He said answering them puts you at further risk to be victimized.

“Any of those connections that were made will be passed along to somebody else in the campaign for known good number that they can victimize,” he said.

Scammers try to sway people with high penalties or missing out on high rewards. One of the ways they’ll try to grab your money is through having you buy gift cards.