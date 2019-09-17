FBI visits home connected to CEO of MyPayrollHR parent company

(NEWS10) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation has confirmed to NEWS10 ABC that FBI personnel were sent to a home that is believe to be connected to Michael Mann, President and CEO of MyPayrollHR’s parent company.

MyPayrollHR was a payroll service company used by businesses across the country, including in the Capital Region. It shut down without notice around September 5.

New York State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are both currently investigating the case.

The FBI is asking anyone who believes they suffered a financial loss due to MyPayroll HR or its parent company, ValueWise, to complete its questionnaire HERE.

