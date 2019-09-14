FBI seeks information from MyPayrollHR victims

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The FBI wants businesses impacted by the sudden closure of MyPayrollHR to fill out its questionnaire.

MyPayrollHR was a payroll service company used by businesses across the country, including in the Capital Region. It shut down without notice around September 5.

New York State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

The FBI is asking anyone who believes they suffered a financial loss due to MyPayroll HR or its parent company, ValueWise, to complete its questionnaire HERE.

You may be contacted by the FBI to provide more information based on your answers.