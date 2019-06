SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The FBI is raiding a business on Old Gick Rd. in Saratoga Springs early Tuesday morning.

Sarah Ruane, a spokeswoman for the Federal Bureau of Investigations says, “The FBI is here to conduct court authorized activity connected with an ongoing investigation.”

According to the Times Union, Ronald Riggi and his brother, Vincent, were long-time executives at Turbine Services Inc. located at 41 Old Gick Rd.