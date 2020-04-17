FBI: More time at home and online increases potential risk for child exploitation on the internet

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The FBI is urging parents to remind their kids about internet safety, as spending more time inside the house and on electronics can increase risk of child exploitation online.

Local FBI officials say parents should brush up on their knowledge of the latest social media platforms for their child’s age group, and have a talk with their kids about the dangers that come with browsing the internet and various apps.

“In that discussion, they want to talk about–not scaring them–but letting the kids know, hey, there is an increased potential for bad individuals out there to try to exploit their use of the internet,” says Peter Magnetto, Assistant Special Agent in charge at FBI Albany.

Magnetto says after that discussion, it’s important kids know that they can openly tell their parents if something bad happens online, so their parents can report it to the authorities.

