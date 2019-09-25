Fatal vehicle, pedestrian crash closes roadway

BOSTON (AP) — The governor of Massachusetts declared a public health emergency Tuesday and ordered a four-month ban on the sale of vaping products in the state, apparently the first action of its kind in the nation.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s order was quickly approved by the state Public Health Council and applies to all vaping products and devices. The ban, though temporary, is broader than moves in at least two states, Michigan and New York, to ban only vape flavors.