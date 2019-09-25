Fatal vehicle, pedestrian crash closes roadway

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Twitter/Officer Steve Smith, Albany PD

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

The crash took place on Washington Avenue Extension near Fuller Road.

Washington Avenue westbound is closed from Fuller Road to Crossgates Commons.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play