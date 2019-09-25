Fatal vehicle, pedestrian crash closes roadway

NEWS10 ABC
Twitter/Officer Steve Smith, Albany PD
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian.
The crash took place on Washington Avenue Extension near Fuller Road.
Washington Avenue westbound is closed from Fuller Road to Crossgates Commons.
