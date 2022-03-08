SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Moreau man accused of killing a South Glens Falls man in a hit-and-run was in court Tuesday. John Lincoln-Lynch, 55, is accused of hitting and killing Paul Trombley, 67, on the night of Feb. 26.

Tuesday’s hearing was a status update of the case. Bond was set at $100,000, and Lincoln-Lynch’s lawyer is arguing that the number is too high.

“We’re really just looking into the bail issue at this point,” attorney Andrew Safranko said. “We think the bail that was set was unconscionably high and very excessive at this point. And looking to determine whether or not, under the new bail reform laws, bail was even eligible in this case.”

Lincoln-Lynch was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury incident resulting in death. A preliminary hearing for the charges is set for March 15.