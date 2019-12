SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More information was released about the man who died after leading police on a chase in November.

On November 14, police said Zaquan Rucker, 30, of Albany, was speeding and driving without a license because of the six suspensions on his driving record.

According to police, he also had an arrest history that included criminal contempt and resisting arrest.

The Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office is still awaiting toxicology results from the crash.