Fatal accidents and deadliest roads in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With winter around the corner, MoneyGeek has released a report on fatal accidents and deadliest roads in New York. A total of 2,725 fatal vehicle accidents were recorded in New York from 2017 to 2019.

In the Capital Region, there have been a total of 254 fatal accidents during that time frame. MoneyGeek analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to determine the deadliest roads in the state.

Key findings:

About 20% of fatal accidents were related to drunk driving. These accounted for 549 of the 2,725 total fatal accidents in the state.

Speeding contributed to 28% of accidents statewide. That’s 756 fatal accidents.

September has the most fatal accidents. Despite having the sixth-highest count of winter driving fatalities in the nation, the summer months are New York’s deadliest for driving.

In Albany County, there was a total of 49 fatal accidents and Central Avenue was found to be the deadliest road with three fatal accidents between 2017 and 2019.

Here’s the breakdown of counties in the Capital Region:

County Fatal Accidents Drunk Driving Related Distracted Driving Related Speeding Related Most Deadly Road (Fatal Accidents) Albany 49 12 14 19 Central Avenue (3) Saratoga 44 12 4 17 Route 9 (4) Greene 24 5 5 6 Route 23 (6) Columbia 24 7 1 7 Route 22 (5) Warren 21 6 4 6 Route 9 (5) Schenectady 20 3 3 7 Route 5 (3) Rensselaer 18 4 2 3 Route 7 (4) Washington 16 3 0 7 Route 40 (3) Fulton 14 3 3 5 Route 30 (4) Schoharie 13 1 0 2 Route 145 (2) Montgomery 11 2 1 4 I-90 (4)

Based on the number of fatal crashes, the deadliest county for driving in New York is Suffolk. There were 346 fatal accidents in Suffolk from 2017 to 2019. To see the full breakdown by county in New York, you can visit the MoneyGeek website.

September was also the deadliest of months with 300 fatal accidents. Here’s the breakdown by month:

Month Fatal Accidents Percent of total January 184 6.8% February 174 6.6% March 154 5.4% April 189 6.9% May 223 8.2% June 248 9.2% July 286 10.6% August 289 10.4% September 300 10.7% October 224 8.9% November 227 8.2% December 227 8.1%

For the full report on fatal accidents and deadliest roads in New York, you can visit the MoneyGeek website.