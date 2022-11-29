SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College is inviting families to explore outer space with Family Saturday: Celestial Collages on Saturday, December 3. Families can participate in hands-on art making during the event led by the museum staff.

Participants are invited to create mixed-media collages about outer space, inspired by Cullen Washington Jr.’s Jupiter Landing, featured in the exhibition Parallax: Framing the Cosmos. Families will look through artwork, discuss and then take part in art making activities. The free programs are geared toward participants five years old and older, accompanied by their adult companions, and are led by Njeri Jennings, the Tang’s Laurie M. Tisch Educator for K-12 and Community Programs.

No registration required. All supplies will be provided. Masks are optional, any participant is welcome to wear a mask if they would like. For more information, visit the Tang website.