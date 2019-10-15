Family reports fourth EEE death in Mass.

BRISTOL COUNTY, Mass. (NEWS10) — A Massachusetts man has died from EEE, according to a family member.

Scott Mosman, 58, of Bristol County, died from Eastern equine encephalitis, commonly called Triple E, while in hospice care after being treated for the disease.

The State Department of Health has not yet confirmed the cause of Mosman’s death.

The family said Mosman worked in environmental remediation for 30 years and was diagnosed with the illness more than one month ago.

So far this year, there have been 12 confirmed human cases of EEE in Massachusetts. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, there are only five to 10 human cases reported each year throughout the United States.

Around 30 percent of all cases are fatal.

This year has been an uptick in the number of reported cases nationwide. The number is now close to 30.