Family of deceased nursing home resident speaks out

VALATIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More family members are calling for stronger action against a Valatie nursing home that was recently cited by the New York State Department of Health for it’s handling of COVID-19 cases.

All his life, Ralph Deleon was a fighter — even a Golden Gloves champion. But in his 80s, it was his mind that grew weak with dementia, and his family made the tough choice to move him into a nursing home.

They picked The Grand at Barnwell in Valatie.

His children and daughter-in-law said they received notice from staff on May 5 that Ralph had tested positive for COVID-19 but that he was doing pretty well.

“That he only had a low temperature.”

They called daily for updates.

“The desk, the nurses and a supervisor and they all said he was asymptomatic. He does not have a fever; he is stable.”

One of Ralph’s sons said he spoke with a Barnwell administrator, Isaac Spilman, who offered the same reassurances.

“And the very next day is when it blew up.”

Anya: “What happened the next day?”

“All of us repeatedly kept trying to call Ralph, and I demanded that someone go to his room and get him on the phone. And when he got on the phone, it was clear to me that he was having serious breathing issues,” his daughter-in-law Colleen said.

The next day, a nurse called to say that Ralph had died.

Anya: “So after all the reassurances by staff saying that he is asymptomatic, you get a call saying that he has passed away?”

Robin, daughter: “Like, in 4 days.”

Ralph’s children say they still haven’t been told what his cause of death was. Robin says she called the same administrator for some answers.

“And I said, ‘My father died on Monday.’ He said, ‘I didn’t hear that.’ He runs the place.”

The nursing home was recently cited by the NYSDOH for infection control concerns and failure to provide notification when a resident tested positive for COVID-19 or suffered a COVID-19 related death.

NEWS10 ABC has also covered the story of frustrated loved ones who say they weren’t notified when some residents were suddenly relocated to a sister facility downstate.

The administrator, Isaac Spilman, hung up on NEWS10 reporter Anya Tucker right after she introduced herself. The company’s regional VP told her he was trying to get all the facts surrounding Ralph’s death.

“I think it starts at the top, and I think if the people at the top can’t handle the job, then they shouldn’t be in the business,” said Ralph’s daughter.

