Family Counseling Center in Gloversville hosting Red Cross Blood Drive

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Family Counseling Center of Fulton County will open its doors for an American Red Cross blood drive on Wednesday, January 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Center Director of Marketing and Fund Development Jennifer Jennings announced the event Tuesday, as the Red Cross experiences its worst blood shortage in over a decade.

The Family Counseling Center’s event center has hosted several community health efforts in recent weeks, including COVID-19 vaccination clinics. “The Family Counseling Center has always worked to help build a healthy community,” said Peter Lawrence, Deputy Executive Director of the organization. “Our Events Center provides us with a platform for greater outreach for overall health. We are excited to welcome the Red Cross and help alleviate the need for blood.”

If you would like to schedule a time to donate, you can do so today on the American Red Cross’ RapidPass website. The Red Cross is currently offering donor incentives including a chance to win a Super Bowl getaway, automatic entry to win a home theater package, and a $500 e-gift card.

January is National Blood Donor month, the perfect time to donate and help save lives. Donors are encouraged to give to ensure patients can receive critical transfusions. For more information, visit the American Red Cross Blood Services website.