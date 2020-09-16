Families urge Shenendehowa CSD ban Confederate Flag on school grounds

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Families gathered in Clifton Park before the Shenendehowa Central School District school board meeting Tuesday night to urge the district to ban the Confederate Flag on school grounds.

They said the district has yet to act on that and ten other demands by current and former students for a safe learning environment.

The district said the Code of Conduct clearly enforces safe environments and the Confederate Flag and Nazi symbols are in violation of the code.

The district sent the following statement to NEWS10 ABC:

The Shenendehowa Code of Conduct clearly speaks to the importance of fostering environments that all students can feel safe and thrive.



Under the dress code it currently does not allow any symbols, language, graphics, etc to be “worn or displayed that are culturally (race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status) derogatory, offensive, or divisive symbols; or items that are vulgar, obscene, libelous, or denigrate others because of race, color, religion, creed, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, or disability, while at school, on school grounds, or participating in school-related activities.” The confederate flag and nazi symbols are all three: derogatory, offensive and divisive…clear violations of the code. We purposely do not list specific symbols, language or graphics because there is no way that we can identify them all and new ones pop up all of the time. However, the District recognizes that the CODE should also clearly speak to any such display, beyond appropriate dress, and it should be delineated under a single subsection: Offensive/Derogatory Displays. Subsequently the language will be reviewed to make sure it is (1) legally substantiated, (2) comprehensive, and (3) can be effectively enforced.

