Families struggling as they are unable to be at the bedside of dying loved ones

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — While patients dying from COVID-19 are unable to have visitors at the end of life, families of loved ones in the hospital who are dying of unrelated issues are also having a hard time with the policies that have been put in place.

One local woman, Kelly Lynn, told NEWS10 ABC her father was a patient at St. Peter’s Hospital. He was not a COVID-19 patient. He was being treated in the cardiac unit. Last Thursday, she got a call from the doctor, who told her that her father had taken a turn for the worse.

“I said, ‘Should we all come over?’ He said ‘Yes, but it will have to be one at a time,'” said Lynn.

Her mother and brother got there first and were able to say their goodbyes, but when Lynn arrived, she was stopped and told no one else was allowed under the Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order.

“So they bring me out this guideline, and I said ‘Listen, I want to see my father. That’s all. I want to see my father and say my goodbyes.’ They said, ‘I’m sorry. This happens all the time’ and I said, ‘Well this is wrong.'”

Lynn said she was shocked that they could not make an exception since her father had more than two immediate family members.

“This was wrong, and they should have let me in there. And if they’re doing this to other people, they need to change it. You can’t get it back; you can’t get any of this back. I wasn’t there to pray over him,” she said.

Lynn said she wishes she had known ahead of time that this was going to be the case and wants other families to be aware that they could run into the same situation.

“We’ll always have that trauma and that memory and I hope it changes for someone else,” said Lynn. “There’s nothing worse than losing a parent, other than losing your child. The two greatest losses in your life.”

St. Peter’s released a statement saying they, like other healthcare facilities, have implemented a strict visitation policy in accordance with the New York State Department of Health to protect their colleagues, patients, and communities. They said this policy is posted at the entrances to all of their facilities.

“Sadly, because of these necessary precautions, families are struggling with access to their loved ones and the ability to say goodbye. It is tragic and heartbreaking, for both the families, and for our colleagues. Through our spiritual care and nursing staff, we have tried our best to help families during this transitory process, using iPads and even, in some cases, our colleagues’ personal phones to FaceTime so that patients can connect with loved ones. It is an extraordinarily difficult time, and we want to reassure everyone these restrictions are in place to best protect our colleagues, patients, and the communities we serve.”

Other local hospitals, including Albany Medical Center, Glens Falls Hospital, and Ellis Hospital said, while the guidance from the state designates only two people, one at a time, for end of life patients, compassionate exceptions are being made on a case-by-case basis.

Ellis Hospital also released the following statement:

“All the region’s hospitals collaborated on a standard set of policies that do not allow visitors, with some compassionate exceptions. Those exceptions may differ slightly from hospital to hospital. But materially, they don’t differ all that much. We collaborated on these because they were based on science and designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus. While it creates some heart-wrenching scenarios, the policies are driven by safety and the need to protect all patients and slow the spread in the community.”

