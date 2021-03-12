Families rally for expanded nursing home visitation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Family members of nursing home and assisted care facility residents rallied at the Capitol on Friday to mark one year since facing restrictions to see loved ones due to the pandemic.

The rally was called ‘Isolation Kills, Too.”

For now, nursing home residents are allowed visitors if there are no positive COVID cases at the facility in a 14 day period. Some family members are still struggling to see their loved ones who they say are deteriorating without social interaction.

“It is frustrating for sure,” said Bob Barber who’s wife is living at an assisted care facility.

Barber was recently allowed to see his wife for 20 minutes in-person as a compassionate caregiver due to her weight loss.

“The disease continues to deteriorate her condition. I’d like [my family] to all see her while she’s still able to know who they are,” Barber said.

A bill expanding visitation has passed in the legislature and is awaiting the governor’s signature.