Fallen Officer Memorial service postponed due to pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The coronavirus pandemic postponed the annual New York State Police Officers’ Memorial Remembrance Ceremony that honors the men and women of law enforcement who gave their lives serving their communities.

Instead, a video was created that recognizes the 55 officers whose names will be added to the memorial, and remembers more than 1,500 other officers from past ceremonies.

The 55 officers to be honored in 2020 include tow NYPD officers killed in the line of duty and 53 officers who died due to illnesses from their work in the wake of the September 11 terror attacks.

A new date for the event has not been announced.

