FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Fair Haven police are attempting to locate a runaway teen. Noah Bissette, 14 reportedly ran away from home.

Noah is 5 feet 9 inches tall with blue eyes and brown hair. Noah was last seen wearing a green hoodie, blue pants, carrying a Nike bag and a skateboard. If you have any information on Noah’s whereabouts, contact Fair Haven police at 802-265-4531.