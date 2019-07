(NEWS10) – Senator Chuck Schumer is calling for an investigation into a viral app that shows what you may look like as an old person.

You have probably seen or used the app.

Privacy concerns have been raised about a Russian company who developed the app.

In a letter, Sen. Schumer calls the app deeply troubling.

But, cyber security experts like Adam Dean at GreyCastle says Faceapp doesn’t take in any more information about you than any other social media app like Facebook or Instagram.