Face your fear of flying at the Albany airport

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — They always say the best way to get over a fear is to face it head on.

For those who have a fear of flying, the Albany International Airport wants to help.

In October, the airport is offering a class to help people get over their aerophobia, or fear of flying. The class will be conducted by a licensed clinical psychologist and help people learn about the phobia, effective treatments, and some self-help strategies.

The class takes place on October 5, but you must preregister by calling the Airport Office of Public Affairs.

